The Tragic Death Of So You Think You Can Dance Star Serge Onik

The entertainment industry is mourning the death of yet another talented star. Serge Onik, best known for his work as a dancer and choreographer on Season 11 of "So You Think You Can Dance," died at age 33. The performer's rep, Jim Keith, president of the Movement Talent Agency, confirmed the heartbreaking news to Entertainment Weekly on August 24. However, Onik's cause of death has yet to be revealed.

The European dance superstar — who was born in Kharkiv, Ukraine and moved to the U.S. with his family when he was 3 years old, per his website — has been a beloved member of the dance community since rising to fame on "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2014. After placing in the top 14 upon elimination during week 4 on the Fox series, Onik performed on "Dancing With the Stars," followed by "Jane the Virgin," "Agent Carter," and "Bones." Additionally, his website states he was featured in Jennifer Lopez's Celia Cruz tribute at the AMAs, as well as Andy Grammer's "Good To Be Alive" video.

One of Onik's most recent projects was in "In The Heights," which was released on June 9. Less than a week after the movie adaptation premiered, Onik marveled over the "dream" of working alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda on Instagram. "I mean it's for literally two seconds but I've never been more honored to be part of a project," he wrote, calling his appearance, "such a privilege." For more on Onik's death, including reactions and tributes, keep scrolling.