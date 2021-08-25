Which Famous Star Did Donald Trump Encourage To Run For Senate?

Former President Donald Trump has been encouraging a famous star to run for U.S. Senate. But it appears not everyone is happy about the celebrity Trump is backing. According to CNN, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has "privately expressed his deep concerns" with Trump's potential candidate. CNN reported McConnell is afraid the celebrity Trump encouraged to run "will implode if he ran and could cost the GOP a winnable seat."

The former president's pick for a key Senate seat is more fuel for the feud between him and McConnell. On August 11, Trump lashed out at the Senate GOP leader, calling McConnell the "most overrated man in politics" and blaming McConnell for "working so hard to give Biden a victory." Trump was angry with McConnell for letting the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill pass the Senate. Trump and McConnell were never best friends, but the two fell out after the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Right after Trump left office in February 2021, he slammed McConnell, saying, "The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political 'leaders' like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm." Trump criticized the Kentucky Senator in a letter on the Save America PAC's website, per Business Insider.

