Why Harry And Meghan Were So Upset About Being Photographed After This Painful Event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been open about their struggles with royal life, telling Oprah Winfrey that they faced racist comments from certain royal family members and that Meghan wasn't given access to proper mental health treatment. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their story with the world, some of their most private moments were made public, thanks to the paparazzi.

According to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, authors of "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family" (via The Independent), there was one instance in particular where paparazzi members crossed a line. Harry and Meghan were dealing with an incredibly personal situation, only to have their private business leaked to the press. To make matters worse, the press's coverage criticized the couple for their transportation choices during what should have been a private instance.

