Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Polling So Poorly In Britain. Here's What We Know

We guess you're bound to become unpopular in the country you've repeatedly and publicly expressed a desire to flee. Per Australia's Sky News, late August polls show Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are dramatically losing support in the U.K. This isn't the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seen their popularity plummet, of course.

Many attributed their March Oprah Winfrey tell-all interview to a negative turn in public image at the time, per Reuters. The interview saw Harry tell Oprah, amongst shocking revelations about his family and its surrounding institution, that Great Britain's racism "was a large part of" his decision to leave, via the BBC (although he blamed the U.K. press in particular). A YouGov poll found that Harry and Meghan's "net favorability" rating had dropped 15 points a week after the interview aired, per Reuters, with 48% percent of 1,664 respondents holding a negative view of the prince while only 30% had a positive view of Meghan.

Since then, it seems like every move by Harry and Meghan has garnered negativity, from the Duchess' philanthropic campaign "40x40" to their newborn daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor's name. When Harry announced in August he was publishing a memoir come late 2022 via Penguin Random House, former royal editor Duncan Larcombe told True Royalty TV's "Royal Beat" (via the Daily Mail) that the tell-all was like "a sword of Damocles hanging over the Royals now." Could these all be factors in August's poll drop for Harry and Meghan?