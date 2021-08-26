Jay Cutler Has Something To Say About Dating Post-Divorce

Jay Cutler has stayed mum on his romantic life after his divorce from Kristin Cavallari in April 2020. The couple split after seven years of marriage and a decade of dating. They also share three children — Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the couple said in a joint statement on their Instagram accounts at the time. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

In a year since their split, Cavallari dated and broke up with comedian Jeff Dye, but the former Cubs quarterback has not had much luck finding love. However, it seems like he might be slowly warming up to the possibility now. Find out what he has said about dating post-divorce below.