Jay Cutler Has Something To Say About Dating Post-Divorce
Jay Cutler has stayed mum on his romantic life after his divorce from Kristin Cavallari in April 2020. The couple split after seven years of marriage and a decade of dating. They also share three children — Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor.
"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the couple said in a joint statement on their Instagram accounts at the time. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."
In a year since their split, Cavallari dated and broke up with comedian Jeff Dye, but the former Cubs quarterback has not had much luck finding love. However, it seems like he might be slowly warming up to the possibility now. Find out what he has said about dating post-divorce below.
Jay Cutler shared his dating struggles
Both Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler remain single and on the market following their divorce last year. Plus, Cutler admitted he's had little luck when it comes to finding a partner who he can spend his life with. "It's hard as hell really," he shared on his new "Uncut with Jay Cutler" podcast. "Meeting people is hard. I think finding out what people really want from you; I think that's probably an issue. I'm at a different phase of my life now with kids. Priorities have changed. It isn't just a purely selfish play by my part."
The former reality star then detailed how the dating game has changed since he's entered it again. "There are a lot of other aspects that have to be taken into consideration whenever you get back out into that world and the whole landscape has changed. There are apps, there's Twitter, there's Instagram, it's a whole different ball game. You're not just walking into a restaurant or bar and talking to somebody. That doesn't exist anymore," he explained.
But while Cutler still has to get used to different forms of dating, he's not in a rush to find "the one" yet. "I think I'm trying to figure that out throughout this process, but I will. It's not a rush for me at this point," he explained. Meanwhile, Cutler is just happy to coparent with Cavallari as he tries to find love again.