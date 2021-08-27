Eboni K. Williams Shuts Down Rumor About Her Future On RHONY

It's safe to say Eboni K. Williams made a splash on Season 13 of "The Real Housewives of New York City" and she's here to stay! Eboni took to Instagram to clear up some a rumor about her future on the show. The Instagram account @bestofbravo_ posted (via @allabouttrh) on August 27, "*Allegedly* there was talk that Bravo was not wanting to renew Eboni's contract for next season, which *allegedly* led her to look into legal action against the network, which has delayed the reunion." Eboni could not let that fly and responded with, "Lies. Your 'sources' are either liars or idiots. There is no legal cause of action for not being renewed. So thirsty for clicks and raggedy hateful comments. 'Allegedly' my ass." The lawyer has spoken!

This isn't the first time Eboni has spoken about her future on "RHONY" — she sat down with Variety on August 17 where she touched on the possibility of doing another season and made it clear she deals in facts, not speculation. "So until there's a renewal contract to consider, I just can't really think about that too much," she said. "I've got a lot of other stuff on my plate. But, of course, when and if that offer to do this again comes, I will give it very serious consideration."

Eboni stirred the pot in more ways than one this season — keep reading for more details.