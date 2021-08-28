Rev. Jesse Jackson's Son Provides Health Update After Parents' COVID Diagnosis

Due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant, which the CDC notes is "more than 2x as contagious as previous variants," in various states, more and more people, including celebrities and politicians, have become infected. Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson was the latest politician to contract the virus. According to CNN, Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, were hospitalized after they both tested positive for COVID-19 on August 21.

Per the Associated Press, Jackson contracted the virus even though he had been fully vaccinated, whereas his wife was unvaccinated because of a pre-existing condition. Jackson publicly received his first shot in January and urged others to get vaccinated as well. Both of them were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, and a spokesperson for the couple said that they'd "provide updates as they become available."

Now, one week after their hospitalizations, their son Jonathan has provided an update on their conditions.