What We Know About The View's New Podcast

Leading up to Season 25 of "The View" the show released a promotional video. Not only would the season be significant for reaching a landmark year, but it also marked the first time the hosts could film together in person since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, per People. Hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines were shown reuniting, but one former host was notably absent.

Meghan McCain had previously announced she was leaving the show after four seasons, and August 6 was the last episode she would appear on. Her departure followed a tumultuous time as a host, as she had considered leaving back in 2019 due to feeling "emotionally drained, angry, and isolated" at the time, via Daily Beast. "Tomorrow is my last show as a cohost @TheView – as they say, it was the best of times, it was the worst of times," McCain tweeted on August 5. Throughout her run on "The View," she had famously engaged in on-air battles with co-hosts Goldberg and Behar on multiple occasions. "I will still be here another month, so if you want to fight a little more, I'll be here four more weeks," she joked on the show while formally announcing her departure, per the Los Angeles Times.

Besides the absence of McCain, another change in Season 25 was the announcement of an accompanying podcast that promised to offer insight into the behind-the-scenes workings and drama of the show.