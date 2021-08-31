Lizzo's Twitter Controversy Over Madonna And Janet Jackson Explained

Lizzo returned to Twitter less than a month ago after not tweeting for over a year, and she is already turning heads with her opinions. The "Good As Hell" hitmaker is one of entertainment's most talked-about names in recent years and has caused quite the debate among passionate music fans via social media.

It all started when Lizzo took to Twitter to praise Usher. "Usher the king of r&b. THANK U USHER," she wrote. Shortly after, the Grammy Award winner quote-tweeted herself and labeled deceased icon Michael Jackson as King of Pop, Justin Bieber the Prince of Pop, Britney Spears the Princess of Pop, Rihanna the Pop Princess, and Beyoncé as Queen of Music. As for the Queen of Pop, Lizzo insisted Michael's younger sister Janet Jackson fits that title. The singer's post quickly caught the attention of many and has been quote-tweeted more than 7,400 times and received 3,400 replies, as of this writing.

Janet is undoubtedly one of music's most legendary and influential powerhouse performers of all time. However, many questioned why Lizzo never gave Madonna a mention. Unsurprisingly, the "Like a Prayer" hitmaker's loyal fanbase had something to say on the matter and didn't hold back. Keep reading to find out more.