The View's New Guest Hosts Include These Bravo Stars

"The View" will be getting a new co-host — but not anytime soon. As fans of the show may know, panelist Meghan McCain announced in July that she would be leaving "The View" after four years, per The Hollywood Reporter. McCain cited her desire to spend more time with her family and not have to commute from her home in Washington, D.C. to New York City, where the show films, as reasons for her departure, reported the Associated Press. Her last official day was August 6, and she said the episode felt like "a memorial," via the AP. It's currently unclear if McCain's replacement will share her "conservative" political leanings, since no permanent new co-host has been announced yet.

The show's executive producer, Brain Teta, said (via The Hollywood Reporter) that the show plans to take its time finding someone to fill McCain's seat. In the meantime, when the show returns for its 25th season on September 7, there will be a rotating cast of high-profile names who will take their turn as a guest on the panel. The guest co-hosts will range from politicians, like former Utah congresswoman Mia Love, to businesswomen, like former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina. There will even be a few reality TV stars thrown into the mix! Fans of Bravo will be pleased to know two of the network's stars are on the docket. But who are they? Keep scrolling to find out!