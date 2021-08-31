Haylie Duff Reflects On How Special It Was Working With Her Sister Onscreen - Exclusive

Between her work in film, TV, Broadway, the fashion world, and the kitchen, Haylie Duff has created a space for herself in the entertainment world, much like her younger sister Hilary. Though Haylie, who recently moved to Texas with her family, is staying busy with a number of projects on her own — including a new partnership with Nutro Ultra on upscale doggy dining Barkuterie Boards — we must admit there's something special about seeing the two Duff sisters share the screen. And as the "7th Heaven" alum told Nicki Swift in an exclusive interview, she agrees.

The sisters haven't starred in any projects together since 2006's "Material Girls" — a classic in the mid-aughts pop culture canon — and Haylie shared that the film is "one of those things that people constantly quote" to her and "it always just makes [her] laugh." Billed as a modern, valley girl take on Jane Austen's "Sense and Sensibility," "Material Girls" followed the siblings as wealthy socialites whose lifestyles are threatened when a scandal rocks their late father's cosmetic line. The two filmed the movie — and recorded a deliciously addictive cover of Madonna's hit for its soundtrack — when they were only teenagers. "I feel like we were so young making that movie, we didn't necessarily realize kind of the specialness of being able to make a movie together as sisters," Haylie said. "Looking back, it's one of my favorite experiences."