What The Queen Wouldn't Allow Prince Charles To Do After Princess Diana's Death

Mother always knows best? According to Prince Charles, maybe not.

The entire royal family was both shocked and grief-stricken following the tragic death of Princess Diana — but perhaps no one more than Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry. As reported by Mirror UK, the family butted heads numerous times in the days after the tragedy — especially regarding how to navigate the uncharted territory while also operating within the stiff confines of royal protocol. Fly a flag at half-mast? Keep Prince William and Prince Harry at Balmoral? Unfortunately the list went on and on.

One of the biggest showdowns, however, occurred between the royal mother-and-son duo, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. In a surprising move, Prince Charles — Diana's ex-husband and father of her two sons — seemingly bucked up at his mother and insisted upon one thing. But what was Charles' controversial request that he asked that his mother go along with? Keep reading after the jump to find out!