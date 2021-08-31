Here's How Princess Diana's Memory Still Haunts The Monarchy
The end of August is always a difficult time for the British royal family. August 31 commemorates the anniversary of Princess Diana's death and with it comes a host of difficult emotions. Perhaps most challenging of all is the glaring spotlight on the many ways she suffered during her time in the royal family.
Famously, during a jaw-dropping interview with BBC1 Panorama in 1995, Diana confessed to struggling with an eating disorder and committing self-harm. But that's not all — she also confirmed what most had suspected all along: Prince Charles wasn't exactly faithful in their marriage. "Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," Diana famously responded when asked about the contributing "factors" to the demise of their royal union.
Now, on the 24th anniversary of the late princess' death, the royal family has yet another reminder to reckon with: a new movie on the horizon. Keep reading after the jump to learn how this new film has the potential to haunt the royals for many, many years to come.
New film 'Spencer' will spotlight Prince Charles and Princess Diana's infamous trip to Sandringham
In a movie aptly titled "Spencer," filmmakers aim to give viewers an in-depth behind the scenes look at how the royal marriage between Prince Charles and Princess Diana imploded — specifically during one of the couple's stays at the Queen's Sandringham Estate along with the rest of the family. It's purported that during their time at the country house is when Diana (portrayed by heavy-hitting actor Kristen Stewart) became certain that she no longer wanted to be a royal. "There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be a whole lot different," one promotional piece teased about the upcoming film, per Newsweek.
Unfortunately for the royal family, "Spencer" is just one of many productions that continue to bring Diana's unhappiness as a royal to the forefront of the public's mind. Case in point: Netflix's popular series, "The Crown." It's reported that the streaming service has plans to release Season 5 in 2022 and it's expected that the upcoming season will focus on the couple's marriage and divorce in the 1990s — no doubt a very tumultuous time for the Waleses.
While one can't predict how either of the projects will be received, we think it's safe to say that as long as Diana remains "the people's princess," the royal family will continue to be haunted by her memory.