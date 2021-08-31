Here's How Princess Diana's Memory Still Haunts The Monarchy

The end of August is always a difficult time for the British royal family. August 31 commemorates the anniversary of Princess Diana's death and with it comes a host of difficult emotions. Perhaps most challenging of all is the glaring spotlight on the many ways she suffered during her time in the royal family.

Famously, during a jaw-dropping interview with BBC1 Panorama in 1995, Diana confessed to struggling with an eating disorder and committing self-harm. But that's not all — she also confirmed what most had suspected all along: Prince Charles wasn't exactly faithful in their marriage. "Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," Diana famously responded when asked about the contributing "factors" to the demise of their royal union.

Now, on the 24th anniversary of the late princess' death, the royal family has yet another reminder to reckon with: a new movie on the horizon. Keep reading after the jump to learn how this new film has the potential to haunt the royals for many, many years to come.