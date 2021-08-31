90 Day Fiance's Jovi Dufren Shares Heartbreaking Life Update

Jovi Dufren of TLC's "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" took to Instagram on August 31 to reflect on the devastation of Hurricane Ida in his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana. "Just a week ago I was standing here along the lake near where we live in Louisiana," he wrote. "Everything was calm, and no one could expect what was coming. This area is now completely underwater, and as many of you have seen the amount of damage to Louisiana has been devastating." Jovi also noted how personal the storm was for him. "My home town took one of the hardest hits," he continued. "I will be continuing to post about this to raise awareness and get support for the people of Louisiana."

Although he is clearly distraught over the destruction of his hometown, he added that he will continue to share "reputable information" for donations and other ways to help. His wife Yara Zaya and daughter Mylah are safe, but Jovi is unsure when they will be able to return home and when power will return to the area. The family evacuated to Dallas, as Jovi shared on August 30.

