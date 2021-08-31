How Much Progress Are Meghan And Harry Making In Reconciling With The Royal Family?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have famously been on the outs with the royal family ever since they decided to step back from their roles in early 2020. Since then, they have moved to California and did an interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they accused the royals of not protecting Meghan from the press, being racist towards their son Archie, among other issues. Harry also made it very clear that his relationship with his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, was strained for all of these reasons and more. After the interview, a source told Us Weekly that the brothers spoke after the interview but it might have only made things worse. The source said, "The conversation Harry and William had after the big interview didn't end well."

Since then, Harry's grandfather Philip died, and when he traveled (without his wife) to the United Kingdom for the funeral, there was hope that he would be able to repair the relationships within his family and come out stronger. When he traveled to England for an unveiling of a statue of Princess Diana, it seemed that the two men were forced to talk to each other, but it's unclear if they reconciled wholly. So where do the two brothers and their families stand now?