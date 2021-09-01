Megan Markle's Friend Reveals Disturbing New Details About A Senior Member Of The Royal Family

Meghan Markle doesn't appear to be the only person to have been a victim of prejudice within the palace. Not only did the Duchess of Sussex receive quite a bit of negative press once her relationship with Prince Harry went public, but it only seemed to increase once the two were married. Meghan also felt a disconnect within the royal family and detailed some of her experiences living under the monarchy's rule during her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

One of the claims that she and Harry brought up that seemed to get the most attention was one in which the couple accused an unnamed member of The Firm of raising questions about Harry and Meghan's then-unborn son's skin tone. "[There were] concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born," Meghan told Oprah, according to CNN. "That was relayed to me from Harry. Those were conversations that family had with him," she added, telling Oprah that she wouldn't reveal the name of the person who was behind the question.

It seems as though Meghan's longtime friend, journalist Omid Scobie, personally noticed something similar during an interaction he had with the royal family — and he spoke out about these experiences in an interview with "Good Morning Britain," according to the Daily Mail. Read on to find out what he had to say.