Does Meghan And Harry's Former Foundation Really Owe Money?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially moved on from their lives as senior members of the royal family living in the UK, but it sounds like their past isn't exactly tidied up — in more ways than one. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to navigate this new chapter of life in California, they remain focused on keeping their children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, out of the public eye, while still affording them to live as normal as possible, whether it be taking family bike rides, as Harry pointed out, according to Town & Country, or trips to a nearby beach, which the couple shared earlier this year, according to the Independent.

It's also onward with business, of course, as Harry and Meghan are now forced to earn their own living. They've inked deals with Spotify and Netflix, according to Fox News, and even started their own production company. Their efforts to give back to the world have also been a focus, as their non-profit organization, Archewell, has joined forces with several other companies to help facilitate some initiatives that are near and dear to the duke and duchess' hearts. And while these are certainly all positive things, it sounds like there is a bit of unfinished business with Harry and Meghan's former foundation. Read on to find out what's going on.