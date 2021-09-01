The Surprising Job Bella Hadid Had Before She Was Famous

Bella Hadid is a supermodel, but she never forgets where she came from.

Bella took to Instagram on August 31 and reminisced about her first job as an acai bowl maker. "15 yr old Me @ my first job would have never expected to have achieved what is about to happen tomorrow...I am so grateful!!!!!," she wrote. She included the hashtags #yesiampittingdates and #1acaibowlmaker, clearly proud of her humble beginnings. Her carousel of photos included what looked like an angsty teenage version of Bella, complete with spiky bracelets and dark hair. She also had red hair in one of the snaps as she posed with ginger root. It's obvious she has come a long way since then!

It seems like her job was short-lived; she made her modeling debut during New York Fashion Week in 2014, according to Harper's Bazaar. Although she's walked for designers like Fendi, Moschino, and Marc Jacobs (via Insider), she seemed to be more interested in stepping behind the camera. "There wasn't really one time in my life where I was like, 'I want to be a model!' It was more Gigi's thing," as she told Teen Vogue in October 2014. "I do like being in front of the camera more and more. Having experience behind it has taught me about lighting and angles, how to move, and what looks good and what doesn't."

