Andy Cohen's Tribute To Gregg Leakes Has Fans Emotional

After NeNe Leakes' husband, Gregg Leakes, died on September 1 at age 66, Andy Cohen and the rest of the Bravo family have shared their condolences for "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star.

NeNe shared in June 2018 that Gregg had been diagnosed with colon cancer. In August 2021, NeNe said that her "husband is transitioning to the other side," via People. Other "RHOA" stars, including Cynthia Bailey and Shereé Whitfield, also shared messages of support for their former costar. "So many good times & so many amazing memories. Gregg was always so loving, funny & kind. So blessed to have had him in my life," Cynthia tweeted. "My heart and prayers are with the Leakes family during their time of loss. Greg[g] Leakes was a kind and gentle soul and he will truly be missed by many," Shereé wrote on Twitter.

