Andy Cohen's Tribute To Gregg Leakes Has Fans Emotional
After NeNe Leakes' husband, Gregg Leakes, died on September 1 at age 66, Andy Cohen and the rest of the Bravo family have shared their condolences for "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star.
NeNe shared in June 2018 that Gregg had been diagnosed with colon cancer. In August 2021, NeNe said that her "husband is transitioning to the other side," via People. Other "RHOA" stars, including Cynthia Bailey and Shereé Whitfield, also shared messages of support for their former costar. "So many good times & so many amazing memories. Gregg was always so loving, funny & kind. So blessed to have had him in my life," Cynthia tweeted. "My heart and prayers are with the Leakes family during their time of loss. Greg[g] Leakes was a kind and gentle soul and he will truly be missed by many," Shereé wrote on Twitter.
Andy Cohen called Gregg Leakes "a wonderful man"
Andy Cohen shared a heartfelt tribute to Gregg Leakes on September 1, praising NeNe Leakes' late husband. "I am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man. I jokingly called him 'Pastor Leakes' but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team. I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes & the entire Leakes family," Cohen tweeted.
Fans were quick to praise Cohen for his kind words, too. "The audience could feel how much you respected Gregg. RIP King Leakes," one fan tweeted at Cohen. "So sorry to hear this, Andy. He will be missed. RIP," another fan responded. "Gregg would appreciate this Andy for Nene. Thanks for putting your differences to the side. We love you #NeneLeakes!!!," another fan wrote.
Cohen's tweet is particularly moving as he and NeNe didn't always see eye-to-eye. In September 2020, NeNe called Cohen "racist" on Twitter after he and Wendy Williams discussed NeNe's "RHOA" exit, via Entertainment Weekly.