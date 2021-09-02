Why Did Meghan And Harry's Biographer Have To Call The Police?

Biographer Omid Scobie co-authored the book "Finding Freedom" with Carolyn Durand. Together, the two took on the task of telling the story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's life together. The authors have painted Harry and Meghan in a much brighter light than, say, the British tabloids have, perhaps because Scobie and Durand are thought to be friends of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. "I think that we have attempted to correct a lot of the misperceptions that we've seen over the last several years. I think that the book hopefully tells their honest story from their perspective," Durand told Today in August 2020.

It's important to note that Harry and Meghan previously released a statement about the book, saying that they weren't interviewed about what's on its inside pages. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to 'Finding Freedom.' This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting," the statement read, according to the Daily Beast.

The book, though considered a success, has caused some backlash for Scobie in particular. In fact, things got so bad, that he actually had to call the police. Keep reading to find out why.