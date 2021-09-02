The Real Reason Meghan And Kate Reuniting Is Unlikely

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's relationship — or lack thereof — has been questioned for many years. It seems that the press really wanted to peg the two women against one another, and some people always just assumed that they didn't get along. Couple that pre-existing notion with a massive rift between their husbands, and one might think that Kate and Meghan will just never be the best of friends. However, after Meghan and Harry welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4, there were reports that Kate and Meghan had been corresponding with one another; bonding over the newborn. "Kate has been reaching out to Meghan a lot more since [Lilibet] was born, she's sending [notes and] gifts and trying to build up a relationship," a source told Us Weekly.

In fact, after Lilibet's birth was announced, the Duchess of Cambridge was asked about her new niece during an appearance. "I wish her all the very best. I can't wait to meet her. We haven't met her yet, so hopefully that will be soon," Kate responded, according to Page Six. Since then, there have even been reports that Meghan and Kate are "closer than ever." A source told Us Weekly that the two women are "working on their relationship for the sake of the family." Days later, Us Weekly reported that Meghan and Kate are thinking about collaborating on a Netflix project. However, that may not actually be the case. Keep reading to find out what's really going on.