Why Haylie Duff Took A Bigger Interest In Her Dogs' Health - Exclusive

From cucumber martinis to quality time with her family in their new digs in Austin, Texas, Haylie Duff is a woman of simple pleasures — even after two decades in Hollywood. You don't have to scroll down far on the mom and actor's Instagram page to see how much she values country music, good food, and of course, her furry fam, which is why her latest endeavor is the pawfect partnership, fur real. Duff is working with Nutro Ultra to promote their new Barkuterie Boards, modeled after the wine night favorite, which allow dog owners to treat their pooches to customized canine-friendly charcuterie boards. As she told Nicki Swift in an exclusive interview, her dogs have already "lost their minds" over her culinary creations.

"I love this partnership for me because I thought these were so fun and so cute, but also I love making boards for my friends and my family," Duff said. "It was really combining things that I love: food, and eating really good food, and then my dogs." Although she "said goodbye to a very, very special dog right in the beginning of the pandemic," Duff's pet family includes little "raspy pup" Birdie, as well as Chicken. Since the launch, these pooches have definitely reaped the benefits. "Banana was a new thing that I didn't even know you could give dogs until I partnered with Nutro Ultra and now I do, and my little Chicken is obsessed with them," Duff laughed.