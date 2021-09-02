The Truth About Simone Biles' Boyfriend Jonathan Owens' Future With The Houston Texans

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles may always have a whole country cheering her on, but there isn't any voice celebrating quite as loudly for her as her bigger supporter, her boyfriend Johnathan Owens. Owens is an NFL player who started dating Biles in 2020 and took time to be by Biles' side during the Olympic trials and Tokyo Olympics in July and August. Owens is consistently dedicating tweets to his multi-medalist Olympic gymnast love, and even writes sweet declarations of support about Biles' strength and perseverance on Instagram.

For example, when Biles pulled out of some Olympic events in July, Owens was there to support her. "Imma ride with you through whatever baby... Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB," he wrote on Instagram. You always gone be my champ baby and don't you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can't wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I'm always here for you baby."

Now, however, it seems like it's Biles' turn to support Owens after some potentially tough news. Here's the deal.