Are Kyle Richards And Sutton Stracke Still Friends?

Sutton Stracke is known for her Southern charm on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," but she's also made plenty of headlines this season as she voiced her doubts about Erika Jayne Girardi's legal woes. (Erika's estranged husband Tom Girardi is being sued for allegedly embezzling money from plane crash victims, which Erika has denied any knowledge or involvement in.)

Fans of the show know the September 1 episode focused on the second part of the already dramatic dinner, where the women continued to get rowdy. Kyle Richards broke it down on Twitter, since fans questioned her relationship with Sutton during the dinner party.

"In tonight's episode I said to Sutton in her backyard that Erika has never lied to me. Sutton spoke & it overlapped me so you couldn't hear it well. But that is the truth. I have never known @erikajayne to be a liar #rhobh," she wrote. When a fan said she should apologize to Sutton (since Sutton doubts Erika's innocence, and the fan believes Sutton is right), Kyle responded with, "Sutton and I are good." One fan believed that Kyle threw Sutton under the bus, but Kyle was quick to dismiss the rumor, noting she doesn't share what friends tell her in private. We're sure Sutton appreciated Kyle clearing the air on social media, but Sutton has remained quiet on her accounts. Her Instagram post on September 1 was slightly cryptic: "And this southern belle has survived many a hurricane with reputation intact."

Although it's clear Sutton and Kyle have history as friends, just how close are they? Keep reading for more details.