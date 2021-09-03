Monica Lewinsky Reveals Her Heartbreaking Thoughts About Britney Spears

Monica Lewinsky became a household name in the late '90s following her headline-making affair with President Bill Clinton while she worked as an intern at the White House. Decades later, she will revisit her scandalous past when Ryan Murphy's "Impeachment: American Crime Story" debuts on FX September 7. Lewinsiny, who also serves as a producer on the limited series, spoke to The New York Times about why it was necessary for her to tell her side of the story. "When you have made a colossal mistake like I did so early in your life, and lost so much because of it, the idea of making a mistake is catastrophic," she explained. "And yet in order to move forward, I have to take risks. I have to try things. I have to continue to define who I am."

In August, activist/fashion designer also opened up about how terribly she and other women, particularly Britney Spears, were treated by the media during that time. Scroll ahead to see what Lewinsky had to say about the superstar and why she believes everyone owes her an apology.