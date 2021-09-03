How Teen Mom 2's Jade Cline Just Took Her Career To The Next Level

Jade Cline has a lot to celebrate! The "Teen Mom 2" star is constructing her own hair salon that should open toward the end of the year, according to a September 2 Instagram post. "FINALLY HAPPENING!" she wrote. "My new salon in the making!! Thank you to all the people that have supported my journey in the world of beauty! I'm so excited for this next step!" Jade added that she will be renting booths to fellow hairstylists.

Fans of the show know that Jade graduated from beauty school as a certified cosmetologist in November 2019 and was still able to keep up her business during the coronavirus pandemic. Fans were thrilled for the MTV star, as one commented, "Congratulations, you are such a great hair dresser. Again thanks for making my hair look so beautiful." Another added, "As a fellow beautician I'm SO SO PROUD OF YOU. This is also a dream of mine and I hope one day I'll get there. I'm just starting out so we'll see where it goes. How exciting this must be." A third fan wrote, "Congrats Jade can't wait to see the updates."

It seems Jade's plan was in the works for a long time. Keep reading for more details.