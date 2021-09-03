How Teen Mom 2's Jade Cline Just Took Her Career To The Next Level
Jade Cline has a lot to celebrate! The "Teen Mom 2" star is constructing her own hair salon that should open toward the end of the year, according to a September 2 Instagram post. "FINALLY HAPPENING!" she wrote. "My new salon in the making!! Thank you to all the people that have supported my journey in the world of beauty! I'm so excited for this next step!" Jade added that she will be renting booths to fellow hairstylists.
Fans of the show know that Jade graduated from beauty school as a certified cosmetologist in November 2019 and was still able to keep up her business during the coronavirus pandemic. Fans were thrilled for the MTV star, as one commented, "Congratulations, you are such a great hair dresser. Again thanks for making my hair look so beautiful." Another added, "As a fellow beautician I'm SO SO PROUD OF YOU. This is also a dream of mine and I hope one day I'll get there. I'm just starting out so we'll see where it goes. How exciting this must be." A third fan wrote, "Congrats Jade can't wait to see the updates."
It seems Jade's plan was in the works for a long time. Keep reading for more details.
Jade Cline has been working on her salon expansion for months
Hard work pays off and that's certainly the case for "Teen Mom 2" star Jade Cline. Per her post on Instagram, she plans to open her hair salon in December. While there are only months between her announcement and the grand opening, it appears Jade's vision has been in the works for quite some time.
During a May Instagram Q&A with fans, per The Sun, Jade got candid about her future plans, which included her very own salon. When a fan asked specifically about that, she replied, "Yess that's on the way come fall." Jade stayed busy during the pandemic traveling to clients' homes to give their hair a refresh as well as offering cuts as her at-home salon, Slayed by Jade, so it's likely she will see some of those customers support her brick and mortar salon.
It appears Jade will flourish in her salon and plans to continue updating fans on her life — through the highs and lows. Prior to the exciting announcement, Jade warned fans that they would see her go through "hard stuff" on "Teen Mom 2" and asked them to "be sensitive." Jade is clearly on the right track, and we look forward to seeing her hair transformations!