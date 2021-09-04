Willard Scott's Net Worth: How Much Was The Weatherman Worth When He Died?

The legendary jack-of-all-trades media maven Willard Scott died today at age 87. He was well known as weather forecaster on the "Today Show," and spent over 65 years working at NBC until he retired in 2015. This was confirmed by Al Roker, on Instagram, stating, "We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris. He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit. Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him."

Scott's warm, quirky, and lighthearted personality while talking about the weather won the hearts of millions of people and he developed a huge fanbase over the decades. However, he was not only the wonderful weatherman we all came to know love. He also had other jobs, which most likely brought in a significant amount of money as well. So how much was Scott worth before he transitioned on into the next realm?