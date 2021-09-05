Al Roker's Relationship With Willard Scott Explained

Willard Scott, beloved weatherman for NBC's "Today," died on September 4 at the age of 87, according to the network. Scott's career kicked off in 1955 when he hosted the "Joy Boys" radio show for NBC. He had a circuitous journey, playing Ronald McDonald in commercials and hosting kids' TV shows until 1980 when he became the weatherman for NBC's Today.

Scott became a fixture of the network and bonded with other key players in the NBC family. One person, in particular, got close to Scott: Al Roker. In fact, Roker announced the news of Scott's death on Instagram.

"We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning," Roker wrote in his caption. "Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris. He was truly my second dad and [I] am where I am today because of his generous spirit. Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him." It's no mistake that it was Roker who announced Scott's death; the two were extremely close. Here's the story of their friendship.