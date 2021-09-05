How Much Was Sarah Harding Worth At The Time Of Her Death?

Sarah Harding, star of the Girls Aloud band, has died at age 39 from breast cancer, The Guardian reports. Her mother, Marie Hardman, announced the news on Instagram on Sept. 5. "It's with deep heartbreak that today I'm sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away," she said. "Many of you will know of Sarah's battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning. I'd like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year."

Hardman added: "I know she won't want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease — she was a bright shining star and I hope that's how she can be remembered instead."

Harding announced that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2020, according to BBC News. While it's a tragic ending, Harding had a bright career that's worth celebrating and remembering. So here's what she was worth at the time of her death.