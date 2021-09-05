How Much Was Sarah Harding Worth At The Time Of Her Death?
Sarah Harding, star of the Girls Aloud band, has died at age 39 from breast cancer, The Guardian reports. Her mother, Marie Hardman, announced the news on Instagram on Sept. 5. "It's with deep heartbreak that today I'm sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away," she said. "Many of you will know of Sarah's battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning. I'd like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year."
Hardman added: "I know she won't want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease — she was a bright shining star and I hope that's how she can be remembered instead."
Harding announced that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2020, according to BBC News. While it's a tragic ending, Harding had a bright career that's worth celebrating and remembering. So here's what she was worth at the time of her death.
Sarah Harding branched out from singing into acting
Thanks to her music career, as well as her acting ventures, Sarah Harding was worth $9 million when she died, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Good for her.
Harding appeared on "Popstars: The Rivals," a British competitive reality show, in 2002, per BBC News. The show's focus was finding talent to create new boy and girl bands, and Harding made it, forming Girls Aloud along with Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh, and Cheryl Cole. The band blew up with hits like "Sound of the Underground" and "Love Machine."
After Girls Aloud disbanded in 2013, Harding embarked on an acting career. She appeared in several different movies, including the 2012 film "Run for Your Wife" and five episodes of the British soap opera "Coronation Street" in 2015, according to her IMDb credits. Harding spoke about the significance of appearing in "Coronation Street," saying: "To do a soap, your favorite soap, a cameo in it, in your home town — it's just the best feeling," according to The Guardian. She also published a memoir, "Hear Me Out."