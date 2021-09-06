How Andre 3000 Got In The Middle Of Drake And Kanye West's Feud

As the feud between Drake and Kanye West continues, one rapper may have accidentally found himself in the crossfire.

The drama all began perhaps back when Kanye West's signed artist Pusha T heated up his own feud with Toronto rapper Drake by revealing to the world the "Certified Lover Boy" had a hidden baby via a diss track. The feud led Drake to have ill feelings for West (though in West's defense, Drake even earlier had a dinner out with West's ex Amber Rose, per Page Six). Come this summer, both rappers prepared for the highly anticipated release of their own albums simultaneously and reignited the old feud via singles. In Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" the rapper is believed to have called out West on his single "7AM on Bridle Path," after previously re-fueling his feud with Ye on Trippie Redd's "Betrayal." The Yeezy founder struck back by posting Drake's address on Instagram.

With Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" and West's "Donda" out for release, the Toronto rapper further continued the beef while on SiriusXM's Sound 42, where he leaked West's "Life of the Party," according to Variety. In the single that didn't make West's tenth studio album, Ye raps about put Virgil Abdol and Drake, "on the same text" to tell "these grown men stop it with the funny s***," adding, "told Drake don't play with me on GD ..."

So what does André 3000 have to do with it?