The Queen Just Took The Time To Post A Meaningful Message On Instagram

Who knew Queen Elizabeth II is so social media savvy? The British royal family is fairly active on social media, sometimes sharing personal messages, photos, and important information via their accounts across Twitter and Instagram.

But while the royals have a team of staff behind them to help them navigate the pitfalls of social media, the 95-year-old monarch is known to try her hand at an update for the 'Gram herself. The queen actually posted her very first snap on Instagram in March 2019, with Royal.uk – the royal's official website, managed by Buckingham Palace — confirming it really did come from Prince William and Prince Harry's grandmother.

The first post shared via the royal family's account, @theroyalfamily, was two photos taken of a letter discovered in the Royal Archives, which was written by the queen's great-great-grandfather, Prince Albert, way back in 1843. The queen wrote the caption in the first person as she also shared her passion for technology, particularly when it comes to educating young people about technological advancements.

"Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children's computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors," she wrote in part, signing off with the moniker, "Elizabeth R."

Well, now the queen is back on Insta with a personal new message. Read on for what she's saying now.