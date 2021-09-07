Girls Aloud Members Share Touching Tributes To Sarah Harding
On September 5, the tragic news of Sarah Harding's death left millions of fans devastated. The singer, who rose to fame as one-fifth of the British girl group Girls Aloud, informed fans in August 2020 that she had breast cancer at age 38, per The Sun. Just over a year later, her mom, Marie Hardman, shared the sad news that her daughter died at 39 years old. "It's with deep heartbreak that today I'm sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away," she wrote via Harding's Instagram page. "Many of you will know of Sarah's battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning."
"I'd like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved. I know she won't want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease — she was a bright shining star and I hope that's how she can be remembered instead," Hardman continued. In fact, Harding had a hugely successful career. During her time with Girls Aloud, she achieved 20 consecutive Top 10 hits and two No. 1 albums. She ventured into acting and won "Celebrity Big Brother" in 2017.
Since her death, her fellow members of Girls Aloud have paid tribute to the late star with moving posts. This is what they said.
Girls Aloud's tributes were very touching
Since finding out about the tragic news of Sarah Harding's death, every member of Girls Aloud paid tribute to their friend via social media. Irish singer Nadine Coyle took to Instagram to express she was "absolutely devastated," adding, "I can't think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl & what she means to me!! I know so many of you will be feeling this way."
Nicola Roberts shared: "My heart is aching and all day everything we went through together has raced round my mind." Roberts informed fans Harding would have loved their messages and explained "a part of me or us isn't here anymore," adding, "Electric girl, you made us. You gave it everything and still with a smile. A white butterfly flew past my window this morning before I knew, it must have been you."
"To wake up and know that you are really gone is too much to bear. Hearing your infectious chuckle was one of my favourite things in the world," Kimberley Walsh wrote. "Your fire burned so bright and you loved, lived and laughed so hard. Sending love and strength to everyone who is grieving today. My heart is broken." Cheryl described Harding as "stunning, unique, crazy, quirky, kind and soft hearted girl" and admitted she was at a "loss for words." She also sent her condolences to Girls Aloud fans who will be grieving with her friends and family.