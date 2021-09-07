Girls Aloud Members Share Touching Tributes To Sarah Harding

On September 5, the tragic news of Sarah Harding's death left millions of fans devastated. The singer, who rose to fame as one-fifth of the British girl group Girls Aloud, informed fans in August 2020 that she had breast cancer at age 38, per The Sun. Just over a year later, her mom, Marie Hardman, shared the sad news that her daughter died at 39 years old. "It's with deep heartbreak that today I'm sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away," she wrote via Harding's Instagram page. "Many of you will know of Sarah's battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning."

"I'd like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved. I know she won't want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease — she was a bright shining star and I hope that's how she can be remembered instead," Hardman continued. In fact, Harding had a hugely successful career. During her time with Girls Aloud, she achieved 20 consecutive Top 10 hits and two No. 1 albums. She ventured into acting and won "Celebrity Big Brother" in 2017.

Since her death, her fellow members of Girls Aloud have paid tribute to the late star with moving posts. This is what they said.