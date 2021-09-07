Did Donald Trump Already Take Out A TV Ad For A 2024 Presidential Run?

Donald Trump's closing remarks at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference turned heads for many reasons, but above all, for hinting that he is eying a 2024 White House run. "It is far from being over. We will be victorious and America will be stronger and greater than ever before," Trump said to a cheering crowd (per CNN), before adding, "Who knows, I may even decide to beat them for a third time."

After Trump coyly told Sean Hannity at a Texan town hall event in June that he has made up his mind about running or not again, he continued to tease a presidential run in late August. Speaking on the "Todd Starnes Show" about rallies held in Alabama and Ohio, Trump announced, "We're doing some more. We're going to Iowa. We're going to Georgia. We're going to some others."

Given that the ex-president has been insisting President Joe Biden resign over U.S. efforts in Afghanistan amidst Taliban forces' August takeover, it is certainly possible Trump feels more confident than ever about re-entering the race in 2024. "It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in COVID, the Border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence, and our crippled economy," Trump laid out in an August 15 written statement (per The New York Post). Now in early September, a new TV spot suggests he might have just aired his first 2024 campaign ad ...