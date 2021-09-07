Prince Harry's Memoir May Not Contain Family Secrets. Here's Why

Back in June, Prince Harry announced that he was writing his very first memoir. He took to the Archewell website to share the exciting news, and said that he was "deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what [he has] learned over the course of [his] life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of [his] life that's accurate and wholly truthful." It didn't take long for royal experts to begin speculating what sorts of things Harry would uncover in his new book. "Is Harry going to reveal who the alleged royal racist is?What's he going to say about his early childhood? Will we hear him talk or write in more detail about the impact of losing his mother?" Katie Nicholl wonders, according to Entertainment Tonight.

While it's unclear just how deep Harry will dive into his life as a member of the royal family, it seems as though he will have to touch on at least some of the things that Nicholl mentioned, as he promised a look at "the highs and lows," from his very own perspective. And while many have been chomping at the bit to find out just how much Harry is going to share with the world, it sounds like he may not be thinking of divulging too many family secrets. Read on for more.