The Biden Admin Is Demanding Kellyanne Conway Resign From This Prominent Role

The Biden administration has done a lot since coming into office in January. President Joe Biden reversed dozens of executive orders made by former President Donald Trump, per CNN, while White House press secretary Jen Psaki has made headlines for bringing accountability and truthfulness back to the White House briefings. Of course, not everyone has been satisfied with the Biden administration and its policies. Trump has said that the current president "is destroying our nation" at a campaign rally this past June, according to NBC News, and he asked his supporters to support the Republican party in the upcoming midterms.

With the divide between the Biden and Trump administration becoming more apparent, it's no wonder the Biden administration is making moves to remove members who served for Trump on national advisory boards. Kellyanne Conway, former senior counselor to President Trump, is among the members on Biden's resignation list.

Find out why the Biden administration wants Conway to resign below.