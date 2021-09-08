Kellyanne Conway Fires Back At Biden's Call For Removal

Kellyanne Conway has some choice words for President Joe Biden after his administration demanded that she resign from a prominent role. On Sept. 8, it was reported that the Biden administration had requested the removal of nearly a dozen officials appointed by the Trump administration to military service academy advisory boards.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed President Joe Biden's request in a briefing with reporters, saying, "The president's objective is what any president's objective is — to ensure you have nominees and people serving on these boards who are qualified to serve on them and who are aligned with your values. And so yes, that was an ask that was made" (via CNN).

While the Biden administration has made it clear that they want qualified officials to serve on the boards, Conway has fired back about the removal on social media — and she disagrees with Biden about his assessment of her qualifications. Find out what she has to say below.