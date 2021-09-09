How Playing Princess Diana Changed Kristen Stewart

In June 2020, Deadline reported that "Twilight" actor Kristen Stewart had been cast as Princess Diana in a new film titled "Spencer." While the choice may have been surprising to some, the movie's director Pablo Larraín had nothing but glowing things to say about Stewart. "The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it's very beautiful to see. I think she's going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature," he told the outlet at the time.

The film made its official debut at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month, and the reviews for Stewart's performance were almost all positive. She did such an amazing job completing transforming into the Princess of Wales and encompassing her character traits that there is already chatter of an Oscar nomination. "['Spencer' is] truly the fulfillment of her tremendous promise and will almost certainly bring her the first Oscar nomination of her career," The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg wrote.

And while Stewart is receiving all kinds of praise for her work in the film, she is also speaking out about the experience — and how it changed her. Keep reading for more.