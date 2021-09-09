What Was Michael Constantine's Net Worth At The Time Of His Death?

America's lovable Windex-toting, suffix-knowing, Greek grandpa Michael Constantine died on August 31. He was 94 years old. Constantine's family notified his hometown Pennsylvania outlet, The Reading Eagle, about his passing and said he died peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by family.

Constantine was highly celebrated for his role as the head patriarch of the lovable dysfunctional family, the Portokalos, in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding." Many of his fans and fellow actors, including Nia Vardalos, had nothing but wonderful words to say about Constantine. Vardalos tweeted, "Michael Constantine, the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend. Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun. I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now. We love you Michael."

Constantine appeared in numerous movie and television shows since his big break on the stages in New York City in the '50s. He landed roles such as "Room 222," "My Favorite Martian," "The Twilight Zone," "Bonanza," "Hogan's Heroes," "The Dick Van Dyke Show," and "The Fugitive." His impact on modern television and movies is clearly long and everlasting, but how much was his final net worth before his tragic passing?