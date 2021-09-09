What Royal Documentary Will Prince Harry And Prince William Appear In Together?

Prince Harry and Prince William may not be as close as they once were these days, but they have been coming together when they need to. For example, the brothers were seen together following their grandfather's funeral back in April. According to AP News, Harry and William shared a chat upon leaving St. George's Chapel on their walk back to nearby Windsor Castle. Three months later, the brothers came together for the unveiling of a statue of their late month. At the time, CNN reported that the two put on a "united front" as they appeared together in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.

That event, which took place on July 1, marks the last time that Harry and William were seen together. However, it has been confirmed that the two have both agreed to participate in something else; a new documentary about Prince Philip's life. Although it sounds fairly unlikely that the brothers filmed their segments together, Us Weekly has confirmed that both brothers will be a part of it. Keep reading for more information.