What Does Sarah Ferguson Think Of Prince Andrew Today?

The following article contains allegations of sexual assault.

Sarah Ferguson married Prince Andrew back in 1986. They had two children together — Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie — before they split a decade later. According to Hello! magazine, Sarah and Andrew have continued living together at the Royal Lodge in Windsor long after their divorce, which has sparked rumors that they were trying to work things out and would eventually get back together. While a rekindling hasn't exactly happened, Sarah opened up to The Telegraph in July to explain her take on her relationship with Andrew. "We are co-parents who support each other and believe that family is everything. I'm proud of the job we have done together in bringing up our children and sustaining a strong family unit. Our bywords are communication, compromise and compassion," she told the outlet.

In August, Andrew was hit with a sexual assault lawsuit, according to The New York Times. The damaging allegations have rocked the royal family, bringing about a scandal that has left many unanswered questions. The Sun reports that Andrew "vehemently denies" having any relations with Virginia Giuffre, a "former Jeffrey Epstein sex slave," who claims that she was raped by the Duke of York. As this unfolded, Andrew fled to Balmoral — with Sarah by his side, according to The Sun. Given what's going on, it begs the question: What does Sarah really think of her ex-husband today? Read on to find out the answer.