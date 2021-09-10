Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Hire Iranian-Born Activist For This Key Role
While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been criticized for being too "woke" in their approach to their philanthropy and charity work, the royal couple perhaps view it more as forward-thinking. Royal expert Angela Levin wrote in an op-ed for the The Telegraph that Harry has become a "shadow of the prince" she once knew, because of his "woke West Coast life" and apparently, changing accent. Even the Sussexes' biggest detractor, Piers Morgan, has called the royal the new "King of Woke" in his never ending criticism of the couple.
But that doesn't seem to bother the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they have hired a powerhouse trio of women who will be behind the media magic of their organization, Archewell. If that weren't enough, they've also hired a new female and immigrant-born COO who has been making waves for the past 10 years, and will most likely continue to do so. So, just who is this Iranian-born activist, attorney, and entrepreneur that will be spending a whole lot of time with Harry and Meghan in the coming months, if not, years? Keep scrolling below to find out who it is.
Who is Mandana Dayani, Archewell's new COO?
Mandana Dayani has just been hired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to serve as the first chief operating officer for their Archewell organization. According to Fortune, the tech and media exec will oversee the organization's day-to-day operations and overall growth strategy. "I am so inspired by the vision and unwavering dedication of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to create a more united, truthful, safe, and equitable world. I am thrilled to build upon our shared mission to drive systemic cultural change," Dayani said in a statement.
So, who exactly is Dayani? The Tehran-born advocate is the creator and co-founder of I am a voter, "a nonpartisan movement that aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement." In addition, she appeared on Bravo's "The Rachel Zoe Project" and worked for a startup called Everything But the House. On top of all that, she's also a devoted mother and wife.
Dayani is also someone who doesn't take anything for granted. When asked about the best piece of advice she's been given, Dayani said it came from her father. "My dad taught me at a very young age that I should work harder than everyone else: Be the first one in and the last one out. Always offer to help. Don't be entitled — earn your success. And always be grateful for the opportunity to just get up to bat," she told CNN Money. It looks like Archewell will be in great hands.