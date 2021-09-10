Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Hire Iranian-Born Activist For This Key Role

Mandana Dayani has just been hired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to serve as the first chief operating officer for their Archewell organization. According to Fortune, the tech and media exec will oversee the organization's day-to-day operations and overall growth strategy. "I am so inspired by the vision and unwavering dedication of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to create a more united, truthful, safe, and equitable world. I am thrilled to build upon our shared mission to drive systemic cultural change," Dayani said in a statement.

So, who exactly is Dayani? The Tehran-born advocate is the creator and co-founder of I am a voter, "a nonpartisan movement that aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement." In addition, she appeared on Bravo's "The Rachel Zoe Project" and worked for a startup called Everything But the House. On top of all that, she's also a devoted mother and wife.

Dayani is also someone who doesn't take anything for granted. When asked about the best piece of advice she's been given, Dayani said it came from her father. "My dad taught me at a very young age that I should work harder than everyone else: Be the first one in and the last one out. Always offer to help. Don't be entitled — earn your success. And always be grateful for the opportunity to just get up to bat," she told CNN Money. It looks like Archewell will be in great hands.