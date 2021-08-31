Harry And Meghan Get A Scathing Review From A British Political Leader

Karren Brady, who is the star of the U.K. version of "The Celebrity Apprentice," believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be overreaching in their attempt to change the world, one Zoom at a time, while they're simultaneously airing out their grievances. After all, many people still remember how Harry detailed to Oprah Winfrey in their seismic interview that the only way he and Meghan started a new life for themselves in the U.S. is with the money his mother Princess Diana left him. To be exact, it was $13 million that he inherited from the late Princess of Wales, per Page Six.

For Brady, she's tired of Harry and Meghan's supposed hypocrisy, especially when it comes what she believes is their "do as I say, not as I do" attitude. "It is hard to respect their double standards — worrying about the planet while flying on private jets, calling people racist when Harry's own past is dotted with misguided moments," Brady wrote in her column for The Sun. "And now this new chapter, airing all the perceived slights and supposed mistreatment, is totally tone-deaf given the unimaginable levels of privilege they enjoy. It is like a soap opera. They have become a problem that will not go away, a weeping sore the royal family cannot heal."

With so many people having something to say about the Sussexes, it's no wonder they have no plans to move back to the U.K.