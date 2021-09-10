Why Does Andrew Yang No Longer Identify As A Democrat?

In a shocking turn of events, the "Yang Gang" is reportedly set to become its own separate entity. Andrew Yang, the prominent (and now former) Democrat and one-time presidential hopeful, has seen a surge in popularity in recent years with his bids for the U.S. presidency and the New York mayoral seat. Characterized by his calm and collected demeanor, Yang represents a shift in American politics with his eccentric attitudes towards the economy — ultimately playing into his popularity amongst voters across the political spectrum.

Proposing the idea of universal basic income (UBI), Yang's controversial platform initially caught the public off-guard — with "pundits and Democratic strategists" not taking the entrepreneur-turned-politician seriously at first (via CNBC). However, with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, Yang received renewed support over UBI, as CNBC noted. Under his UBI strategy, the rollout would seek to "give every American $1,000 a month and his campaign against automation, which he described as a growing threat to the U.S. economy" (per NY1).

And though Yang identified as a Democrat for all of his political career, the entrepreneur has always been at odds with the Republican-slash-Democrat dichotomy in the U.S. Over the course of his career, Yang has seen pushback from the left-leaning Bernie Sanders (via the Hill), while also receiving praise from conservative pundits (via Fox News).

And now, with his enigmatic political status, it looks like Yang is leaving the Democratic party behind to start anew. So why exactly does Andrew Yang no longer identify as a Democrat? Read on to find out!