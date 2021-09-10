The Huge New Job Saweetie Just Landed

Following in the steps of other rap heavyweights such as Travis Scott, platinum-selling artist Saweetie created her own McDonald's meal called "The Saweetie Meal." The rapper — whose real name is Diamonté Harper — would often go on Instagram Live while ordering from the fast-food chain and encouraged fans to "Tap In" to their experimental side and switch up their menu items.

"I think McDonald's just saw that I genuinely love the meal. I'm always remixing their meals on my [L]ive," she told Forbes in August. "The Saweetie Meal" included a Big Mac along with McNuggets and "Saweetie N' Sour" sauce, and the rap star described the partnership as "a match made in heaven." She even collaborated with renowned handbag designer Brandon Blackwood to create a McDonald's-themed designer bag.

Teaming up with the fast-food juggernaut is only one of Saweetie's many business endeavors. In March, she announced a partnership with Morphe Cosmetics called "Backstage with Saweetie." This was a "festival-inspired" line that included lip gloss, makeup brushes, an eye brush kit, per Billboard. Saweetie aims to continually diversify her brand. "The women who I aspire to be have their hands in different industries," she told Billboard in March. Following her deals with Morphe and McDonald's, the multi-faceted artist had another massive collaboration in the works. Read on to find out about it!