The Huge New Job Saweetie Just Landed
Following in the steps of other rap heavyweights such as Travis Scott, platinum-selling artist Saweetie created her own McDonald's meal called "The Saweetie Meal." The rapper — whose real name is Diamonté Harper — would often go on Instagram Live while ordering from the fast-food chain and encouraged fans to "Tap In" to their experimental side and switch up their menu items.
"I think McDonald's just saw that I genuinely love the meal. I'm always remixing their meals on my [L]ive," she told Forbes in August. "The Saweetie Meal" included a Big Mac along with McNuggets and "Saweetie N' Sour" sauce, and the rap star described the partnership as "a match made in heaven." She even collaborated with renowned handbag designer Brandon Blackwood to create a McDonald's-themed designer bag.
Teaming up with the fast-food juggernaut is only one of Saweetie's many business endeavors. In March, she announced a partnership with Morphe Cosmetics called "Backstage with Saweetie." This was a "festival-inspired" line that included lip gloss, makeup brushes, an eye brush kit, per Billboard. Saweetie aims to continually diversify her brand. "The women who I aspire to be have their hands in different industries," she told Billboard in March. Following her deals with Morphe and McDonald's, the multi-faceted artist had another massive collaboration in the works. Read on to find out about it!
Saweetie 'taps in' to MAC
On Aug. 9, MAC Cosmetics announced Saweetie as their latest Global Brand Ambassador. The popular cosmetics line posted a short teaser video on their Instagram page featuring the "ICY GRL" rapper doing her thing. Saweetie rocked a silver slip dress along with a diamond choker and had her blond hair tied up. She is seen tapping on the camera and striking multiple poses. "I'm definitely a MAC girl. I know that's right," Saweetie says. The video ends with an "icy" graphic saying "Stay Tuned."
Fans expressed their excitement about the collaboration, as the comment section was rife with fire emojis. "Now this is what I'm talking about," one Instagram user wrote. "Literally one of the best collaborations you guys have ever ever done ... I need the whole collection when it drops idc what it is I need it," an enthused fan replied.
Partnering with MAC seems a perfect fit for Saweetie. In 2019, the college graduate told Us Weekly that the MAC Dazzleglass was her favorite lip gloss. The cosmetics brand also embraces her personality. "Saweetie's message of self-confidence and female empowerment is the perfect match for a brand like MAC," Drew Elliott, MAC's Global Creative Director told Us Weekly. Saweetie also believes in makeup diversification, so it's fitting she's partnered with more than one brand. "An esthetician once told me to mix and match and not to exclusively just use one entire line," she told Who What Wear in April. We love it!