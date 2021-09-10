Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Has Big News About His Legal Troubles

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is officially a free man! The "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" star took to Twitter on September 10 to make an announcement that sent the Internet into a frenzy. ​​"Probation officer just left!! Community service completed. I'm a free man. Probation is over!! The Comeback is always greater than the Setback," he tweeted.

His journey has been a long one. In October 2018, he was "sentenced to eight months in federal prison for tax evasion," according to NBC News. He was also required to complete 500 hours of community service, pay a $10,000 fine, and "serve two years of supervised release," as part of his deal, per the outlet. A few months prior to going to prison, Mike married his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, in November 2018, according to USA Today.

Things looked up for the reality star when he was released from prison in September 2019, according to a separate NBC News report. "We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort," a statement from his spokesperson read at the time. Fast forward to May, and he became the father of son, Romeo.

It's clear Mike is riding high, but what do his fans have to say about his big announcement? Keep reading for more details.