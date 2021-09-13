The Mystery Of Kate Middleton's Public Absence Deepens

Kate Middleton has not been seen in public for more than 60 days, and the mystery surrounding why the Duchess of Cambridge has been laying low has deepened. The Cambridges had a relatively quiet summer, though they did travel to the Isles of Scilly back in August for some fun in the sun and outdoor adventures, according to Town & Country. It is, however, back to a routine, as school has presumably started up for the Cambridge children — The Guardian reports that most schools in the UK have been in session for about two weeks now.

According to Yahoo! Lifestyle, Prince William is now back to work after enjoying the summer holiday with his family. On September 9, the Duke of Cambridge spent some time visiting with first responders in south London to mark Emergency Services Day in the UK, People magazine reported. And while the outlet confirmed that both William and Kate took time throughout the coronavirus pandemic to support first responders, Kate did not attend the event alongside her husband, which only sparked more concern. Interestingly, she did make an appearance at a private special event in France on September 11, though no photos of her have surfaced. Keep reading to learn more.