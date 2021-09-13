The Real Reason Travis Scott's Appearance At The VMAs Without Kylie Jenner Is Turning Heads
As one of the biggest rappers in the game, Travis Scott turned up to the MTV Video Music Awards last night in New York after earning two nominations. According to Page Six, his song "Franchise" was up for two awards and ultimately took home Best Hip Hop Video.
On the night, the "Sicko Mode" hitmaker turned up in style. Scott posed on the red carpet in an unbuttoned black shirt with a top underneath of the same color. He teamed the ensemble with black loose-fitted pants and leather boots. Scott accessorized with a couple of necklaces and stud earrings. He rocked his dark hair in his signature braids and showed off the tattoo inked on the side of his head.
Notably, Scott recently made headlines after it was announced that he and reality star Kylie Jenner were expecting another baby. The duo is already parents to daughter Stormi Webster. With that being said, Kylie was a no-show at the event, even though she was in the same city that same week. Keep reading to find out why the makeup guru didn't attend this year's VMAs and why Scott's award speech has everyone talking.
Travis Scott didn't mention Kylie Jenner in his acceptance speech
Kylie Jenner may love a glam red carpet moment but she did not make an appearance at this year's MTV Video Music Awards with Travis Scott in New York. According to Page Six, an inside source stated "She was never going," despite making appearances at New York Fashion Week a few days before.
At the ceremony, Scott won Best Hip Hop Video for "Franchise" and used his acceptance speech to thank God, his mom, his daughter Stormi, and all his "amazing fans" watching. "I love y'all so much. Couldn't do it without y'all. to my label, Cactus Jack [Records], I love y'all so much," he said. As noted by Page Six, many couldn't help but notice that the rapper failed to mention Kylie, who is currently pregnant with his second child. "Before I go I just want to tell y'all, love is the biggest thing that we can ever hold," he continued. "Spread love and everything will be OK."
Unsurprisingly, fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the matter. "Damn. Travis Scott didn't thank Kylie lol," one user wrote. "So I heard Travis Scott left out Kylie Jenner from his acceptance speech. Ummm..." another person shared. "Travis Scott not thanking Kylie at the VMAs is why I won't let a man put a baby in me," a third joked.