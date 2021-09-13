The Real Reason Travis Scott's Appearance At The VMAs Without Kylie Jenner Is Turning Heads

As one of the biggest rappers in the game, Travis Scott turned up to the MTV Video Music Awards last night in New York after earning two nominations. According to Page Six, his song "Franchise" was up for two awards and ultimately took home Best Hip Hop Video.

On the night, the "Sicko Mode" hitmaker turned up in style. Scott posed on the red carpet in an unbuttoned black shirt with a top underneath of the same color. He teamed the ensemble with black loose-fitted pants and leather boots. Scott accessorized with a couple of necklaces and stud earrings. He rocked his dark hair in his signature braids and showed off the tattoo inked on the side of his head.

Notably, Scott recently made headlines after it was announced that he and reality star Kylie Jenner were expecting another baby. The duo is already parents to daughter Stormi Webster. With that being said, Kylie was a no-show at the event, even though she was in the same city that same week. Keep reading to find out why the makeup guru didn't attend this year's VMAs and why Scott's award speech has everyone talking.