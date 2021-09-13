What We Know About James Middleton's Wedding

As reported by People, the story goes that James Middleton first popped the question to Alizee Thevenet in September 2019, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, their wedding plans were put on hold.

In yet another emoji filled Instagram post, Middleton celebrated the one year anniversary of the couple's engagement with a sentimental caption, "It's a year since I asked Alizee to marry me ... what a year it's been!" he declared. "Two homes, lockdown, two attempts at a wedding, a litter of [dogs,] launching of new company @ella.co, a beard shave, and much more but the best part is that I get to share it with you @alizeethevenet and I can't wait to take on whatever the future holds for us," he continued. Perhaps the post also served as away to subtly let the masses know that the couple did indeed plan on officially sealing the deal — at some point, anyway.

But whom does the couple have to ultimately thank for their marital union? Middleton's cocker spaniel, Ella! During a 2019 interview with The Telegraph, the dog food magnate confessed that it was Ella who "introduced him to Alizee." The story goes that, while he was attending meetings at the South Kensington Club, Ella ran right up to Thevenet, immediately prompting an introduction between the two humans ... and the rest is simply history! Wow, we really don't deserve dogs, do we?