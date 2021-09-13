What We Know About James Middleton's Wedding
Congratulations are in order for Kate Middleton's little bro!
As reported by People, James Middleton tied the knot with financial expert Alizee Thevenet in southeastern France on September 11. "Mr & Mrs Middleton," James penned in a now-famous Instagram post along with a photo of himself with the blushing bride. "Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village [of] Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am," he added.
But what's the scoop behind the newly married couple and their long, drawn out journey to the altar? And how did the couple meet in the first place? It's actually a really cute story and may leave you with a case of the warm and fuzzies and quite possibly send you to the nearest pet adoption center — so consider yourself warned! Keep reading after the jump to find out!
James Middleton credits his dog Ella for introducing him to his wife
As reported by People, the story goes that James Middleton first popped the question to Alizee Thevenet in September 2019, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, their wedding plans were put on hold.
In yet another emoji filled Instagram post, Middleton celebrated the one year anniversary of the couple's engagement with a sentimental caption, "It's a year since I asked Alizee to marry me ... what a year it's been!" he declared. "Two homes, lockdown, two attempts at a wedding, a litter of [dogs,] launching of new company @ella.co, a beard shave, and much more but the best part is that I get to share it with you @alizeethevenet and I can't wait to take on whatever the future holds for us," he continued. Perhaps the post also served as away to subtly let the masses know that the couple did indeed plan on officially sealing the deal — at some point, anyway.
But whom does the couple have to ultimately thank for their marital union? Middleton's cocker spaniel, Ella! During a 2019 interview with The Telegraph, the dog food magnate confessed that it was Ella who "introduced him to Alizee." The story goes that, while he was attending meetings at the South Kensington Club, Ella ran right up to Thevenet, immediately prompting an introduction between the two humans ... and the rest is simply history! Wow, we really don't deserve dogs, do we?