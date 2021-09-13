Royal Expert Reveals Why Harry And Meghan Are Facing Tremendous Pressure

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had an eventful 2020-2021 so far. On January 8, 2020, the couple announced that they had decided to step down as senior royals, and since then, they have started a new life in Montecito, California, where they reportedly have Oprah Winfrey, Ariana Grande, and Gwyneth Paltrow as neighbors (per Variety). The birth of their second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on June 4, 2021, seemed to cement the transition and root them in California.

Harry and Meghan's choices were open post the royal exit. When Harry confessed to Oprah Winfrey in the tell-all CBS interview that the royal "literally cut me off financially," it was clear that he had to find a path of his own with Meghan. They chose to create "content that informs but also gives hope" with their Netflix deal. With Spotify, they decided to express their "passion for meeting people and hearing their stories" with podcasts. So far, their involvement with media has been engaging and sensational, providing just the platform for them to produce their ideas and share their opinions.

Harry and Meghan have been occupied in several media projects, which could arguably cause anxiety around how the royal family perceives them after their tell-all interview. Despite that, there's only one way for the family, and that's forward. While signs of growth are promising, royal experts also believe that the two could face tremendous pressure. Find out more about the mounting pressure on Harry and Meghan.