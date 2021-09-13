Kaley Cuoco's Reaction To Her Ex-Husband's Photo Is Turning Heads

Kaley Cuoco's second marriage to Karl Cook ended with a big bang heading into Labor Day weekend. According to Us Weekly, Cuoco asked the court to deny Cook spousal support after she filed for divorce, but this certainly doesn't mean that there's any bad blood between the exes — Cuoco worked hard to earn her stratospheric net worth, after all, so why shouldn't she want to keep her money?

When Cuoco and Cook announced that they were separating after three years of marriage, they reassured fans that they were not parting ways with bitterness in their hearts. "There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary," read a statement that they shared with People. "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another." They also wrote that they would "not be sharing any additional details." However, you might remember what happened after Cuoco divorced her first husband Ryan Sweeting in 2015.

Their divorce announcement claimed that there would be "no further statement" on their split, but in September 2018, Cuoco told Cosmopolitan that Sweeting had "ruined" marriage for her. She also offered some insight into what went wrong. "I married someone the first time who completely changed," she said. "The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met." It remains to be seen whether she'll share further details about divorce No. 2, but she did just react to a photo of Cook on Instagram.